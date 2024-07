The Finance department has sanctioned ₹100 crore for market intervention measures. The money has been sanctioned to the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation for the purpose, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said on Monday. The allocation is meant to support Supplyco in ensuring the supply of essential commodities at up to 35% discount to consumers. Additionally, the money will be used to stock adequate supplies ahead of the Onam season.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.