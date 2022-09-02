Finance department okays ₹50 crore for KSRTC

The Finance department on Friday sanctioned ₹50 crore as emergency assistance to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

On Thursday, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal had informed the State Legislative Assembly that the government would release the sum to the cash-strapped transport utility in view of Onam. Earlier, the government had appealed and obtained a stay against a High Court single bench order directing it to pay ₹103 crore to the KSRTC to disburse salaries.