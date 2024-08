The Finance department has authorised the release of ₹97.09 crore for the payment of one month’s pension in 16 welfare fund boards on Tuesday. The department has directed the Kerala Social Security Pension Ltd to make the payment to the treasury savings bank or bank accounts of the welfare fund boards. A little over 6.16 lakh individuals who are members of 16 welfare fund boards benefit from these pensions.

