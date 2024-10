The Finance department has approved the tender for the construction of a flyover on the MC Road at Venjaramoodu Junction. The ₹28-crore project consists of a flyover with 10.5 metres width, service road having a width of 5.5 metres and 1.5-metre-wide footpaths on either side. The project is expected to solve the traffic snarls being witnessed on this section of the MC Road.

