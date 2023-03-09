A safe “Koodu” for children in Idukki’s plantation sector

March 09, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - IDUKKI

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the State, the Azhutha block panchayat in Idukki on Thursday launched a novel child shelter project, called ‘Koodu’, to provide daytime care to children left alone at homes in the plantations areas.

Azhutha block child development project officer Suma B said five child protection centres have been set up to house 283 children. Children aged five to 18 years can use the facilities. “The centres will function from 7.30 am till 5.30 pm. Trained woman instructors have already appointed at the centres,” the official said.

“Theppakulam shelter under Peermade Panchayat has 65 children, Nallathambi Colony shelter under Vandiperiyar Panchayat- 55, Aranakkal shelter Under Vandiperiyar Panchayat - 41, Kozhikkanam division shelter under Elappara Panchayat - 55, Attappallam shelter under Kumily Panchayat - 62,” she said.

Azhutha is the first block panchayat in the State to launch such an initiative, said P.M. Noushad, former Azhutha block panchayat president, who has been associated with the project since beginning. “We plan to set up such centres in each ward. The block panchayat has already allotted ₹6 lakh for the project,” he said.

“We hope that more children will join the project in the coming days. The project will ensure protection for the children, especially during summer vacations,” Ms. Suma said.

Officials said the decision to set up child protection centres followed the murder of a six-year-old girl in Vandiperiyar in June 2021. The crime took place after her parents, both plantation workers, left for work, with the child alone at home. Following the incident, the SC/ST development commission had directed local bodies to protect the children in plantation areas. A survey report revealed that as many as 3,645 children residing in 1658 layams (cluster homes) in six panchayats under the Azhutha block were spending their days alone when the schools did not function. Based on the details, the Azhutha block panchayat opened the “ Koodu” shelters under the block.

Peermade MLA Vazhoor Soman inaugurated the Koodu project at Vandiperiyar community hall on Thursday. District Collector Sheeba George, Azhutha block panchayat president P Malathi, Azhutha Block Panchayat secretary Joshy Joseph, Idukki district legal service authority secretary P Sirajudeen among others, attended the function.