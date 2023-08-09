HamberMenu
Finally, steps to implement Kolumadu sluice-cum-bridge project

Offices of PM and CM intervene; project to address drinking water issues faced by western parts of Thrissur

August 09, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The intervention of the offices of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister for the construction of the Kolumadu sluice-cum-bridge project, a fresh water project, has triggered hope for hundreds of families in the western parts of Thrissur district.

Kolumadu sluice-cum-bridge project, a drinking water project around 4 km downstream Enamavu Lake, has been a long-pending demand of the people in five panchayats and two municipalities in the district.

Many rounds of discussions have been held in the past 20 years for the project, which is expected to solve the acute drinking water shortage in Manalur, Engandiyur, Venkitangu, Mullassery and Pavaratty grama panchayats and Chavakkad and Guruvayur municipalities. But no effective steps were taken to implement the project.

In a recent complaint sent to the Prime Minister, the Union Minister for Water Resources and the Central Water Commission, social activists Robin Vadakkethala and Shaji Kodankandathu, a lawyer, demanded that steps be taken for granting administrative and technical sanction for the project. The Prime Minister’s Office intervened in the issue and asked the Chief Minister’s Office to take necessary steps for implementing the project.

“Though discussions have been held for years, an environmental impact study or estimate for the project were not prepared. The Kolumad project can store fresh water along a length of 4 km and width of 1 km,” said Mr. Kodankandathu.

The Chief Minister’s Office took necessary steps to conduct a topographic survey and preliminary study of the project. The seven local body institutions, the beneficiaries of the project, passed resolutions, stressing the need for the project.

The Irrigation Executive Engineer has been asked to submit relevant reports for the construction of the project. The environmental impact study and estimate have to be done. However, the fund for these purposes had not been released yet, Mr. Kodankandathu said.

