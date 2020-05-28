Finally, SSLC exams conclude

Thiruvananthapuram

28 May 2020 21:29 IST

Exams resumed on May 26 after a gap of more than two months

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations for the 2019-20 academic year concluded in the State on Thursday.

The examinations resumed on May 26 (Tuesday) after a gap of more than two months. These had been postponed in March as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19. Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry papers remained to be conducted.

Confusion

The examinations were held after a lot of confusion and debate on the timing, especially as the lockdown had not been lifted completely and the number of COVID-19 cases was on the upswing.

The government was of the view that the examinations could be conducted with all safety precautions in place. However, it found itself under pressure from the Opposition.

At one stage, the government announced that the examination would be held in June, only to go back to the notified dates after the Union government gave its nod.

Along with the SSLC examination, the remaining higher secondary (HS) and vocational higher secondary Education (VHSE) examinations too got under way.

On Thursday, of the 4,22,450 registered students, 4,22,112 (99.92%) appeared for the SSLC examinations. There were 338 absentees.

SAY exams

Students who were unable to sit for the examinations will get another chance along with the Save-a-Year (SAY) examinations.

The HS and VHSE examinations will draw to a close on Saturday.