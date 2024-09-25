Finally, closure for Arjun’s family as body recovered from truck

Seventy-two days after truck driver Arjun disappeared with his truck into the depths of river Gangavali in Shirur, Karnataka, his family at Kannadikkal, Kozhikode, finally had their closure as the remains of the truck were recovered from the river on Wednesday evening.

The decomposed body parts found inside the truck are expected to be that of Arjun though official confirmation is awaited.

Arjun’s family at Kannadikkal refrained from speaking to the media on Wednesday. The family has decided that a DNA test was not necessary if Arjun’s personal possessions could be found inside the truck cabin. However, a scientific confirmation may be necessary to close the case legally.

It was on July 16 that Arjun and his truck among many other persons and vehicles were washed into the river Gangavali in a landslip. A search operation was launched after three days.

While the rescue workers expected to find him alive in the initial days due to the safety features in the truck, the hope dwindled after a few days. However, the family continued to press the authorities to go on with the search operations.

The efforts to recover the truck were abandoned after 13 days of search as the water current in the river was above six nautical miles, hindering divers. The visibility level of the water was also low as it was too muddy. The heavy rain at the time also was a damper.

Noted rescue worker Ishwar Malpe from Udupi took it as a personal mission to recover Arjun’s body. He dived into the river several times and withdrew from the operation recently alleging non-cooperation from the authorities. The search operations resumed recently as the water current in the river slowed down and after the family appealed to the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Arjun’s family received support from all sections of society, irrespective of political differences. Kozhikode MP M.K.Raghavan was in the forefront of the search operations right from the initial days while other MLAs and Ministers from the district too visited the landslip site at Shiroor.

Meanwhile, the Vengeri Service Cooperative Bank in Kozhikode offered a job to Krishnapriya, Arjun’s wife. A social media channel received flak for trying to get Arjun’s two-year-old son to speak.

Once the identity of the body is confirmed and the formalities are completed, the mortal remains of Arjun are expected to be brought to his house in around four days.