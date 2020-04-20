Finally, cancer patient receives medicines

Following the intervention of the district administration and the Health Department, Sajitha, a cancer patient in Kasaragod, received her medicines on Monday. The life-saving tablets were transported to the district with the help of Karunya Pharmacy.

An endosulfan victim, Sajitha had been suffering from renal problems and was diagnosed with cancer in 2015. After surgery, the cancer spread to other parts of her body and the 37-year-old woman has been surviving on medicines being delivered by a drugs manufacturing company with the help of an NGO in Mumbai. However, the lockdown affected the free delivery of tablets, putting her life at stake.

Though the issue was brought to the attention of officials, there was lukewarm response initially.

However, following reports in The Hindu about the plight of Ms. Sajitha, District Collector D. Sajith Babu said he would arrange for the delivery of the tablets. Based on the Collector’s recommendation, Endosulfan Rehabilitation Project nodal officer Raman Swathi Vaman intervened to get the medicines and assistance was provided as part of the project.

Ms. Sajitha has thanked the district administration and the Health Department for supporting her. She said she had run out of medicines and would restart medication after taking a blood test and in consultation with her doctor.