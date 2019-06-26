Finally, Abdullakutty joins BJP

Expelled Congress leader A.P. Abdullakutty, who is known in political circles in the State as ‘albhuthakutty’ (wonder kid) because of his feats of political survival against all odds, has chosen to remain active in politics in his new avatar as a member in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with his joining the BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Mr. Abdullakutty received the BJP membership from party working president J.P. Nadda. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs V. Muraleedharan was among those present to greet him to the BJP. Often described as a great political survivor, Mr. Abdullakutty had served as two-term MP of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency till he was expelled from the CPI(M) in 2009 for his praise of the ‘Gujarat model development’ under Mr. Modi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat.

He had then joined the Congress and served as two-term MLA of the party and remained a Congress leader till his recent expulsion following his Facebook post terming Mr. Modi as Gandhian.

It is not yet clear whether Mr. Abdullakutty will work in the State unit of the BJP or elsewhere in the country. In his interaction with the media in the capital after he joined the BJP, he said the party leadership would decide his area of activity. “I have now emerged as a national Muslim,” he said adding that his goal was to obliterate the gap between the BJP and the minority communities in south India.

His refrain was that the minorities had so far been treated by other parties as vote bank. “They thought that they could get applause from the minority community if they expressed anti-Modi and anti-BJP sentiments, but times are changing,” he said adding that people who knew him closely, including his relatives and others from the minority community, insisted that he should remain in public service for the progress and development of the nation.

“Through the developmental policies of Mr. Modi, India is going to be a superpower in the world,” he said adding that Mr. Modi’s policies and programmes would bring prosperity and development to the minority community. “In Mr. Modi’s hands, India’s minority communities are safe,” he said.