Finalise report on socio-economic study: HC

Kochi

10 August 2021 21:11 IST

The Kerala High Court has asked the Union and State governments to finalise the report of the socio-economic study required for the identification of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs) in the State within six months.

Once the report is ready, it shall be submitted to the Kerala State Commission for Backward Classes. The commission and the Centre shall take all endeavour to finalise the evaluation and submit recommendations to the State government within six months, said the Division Bench of the court consisting of Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P. Chaly.

It was while disposing of a contempt of court petition filed by V.K. Beeran, chairman, Minority Indians Planning and Vigilance Commission Trust, that the court issued the order.

The petitioner contended that the State government failed to come up with the list even after the expiry of the deadline fixed by the court.

The State submitted that the Centre had not conducted socio-economic study and shared the details to the State. The State cannot undertake an independent study, which is to be done as part of the Census.

The Union government alone can conduct the Census. Unless the Centre part with the data, the State cannot undertake further actions, the State submitted.