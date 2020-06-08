Kerala

Final voters’ list by June 17

Publication delayed by pandemic

The final voters’ list for the local body elections will be published on June 17, State Election Commissioner V. Bhaskaran has said.

Mr. Bhaskaran said in a release here on Monday that the list of voters in 941 grama panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 14 district panchayats, 86 municipalities, and six Corporations that go to the polls this year will be published.

The draft list was published on January 20. Electoral registration officers had received complaints and applications for enrolment up to March 16.

Publication of the final list was delayed owing to the spread of COVID-19.

General election

The commission has started the preliminary work for conducting the general elections.

Voters would get two more opportunities before elections for enrolling.

