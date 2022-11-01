Final verdict on K.M. Shaji’s appeal on November 4

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vigilance Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge, Kozhikode, on Tuesday, posted for final verdict on November 4 a plea filed by K.M. Shaji, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State secretary, seeking release of the money seized by Vigilance officials from his house in Kannur in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Mr. Shaji had sought the release of ₹47.35 lakh seized from his house at Azhikode in Kannur on April 12, 2021. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) had objected to this in a counter-affidavit saying the source of the seized amount was not mentioned anywhere by him to comply with the income tax rules. It was considered as illegal accumulation of wealth.

The VACB report to the court said there had been discrepancies in the expenses the former legislator had declared in the election nomination papers and the amount he spent between 2011 and 2021. There was an increase of about 166% in his income in contrast to the details he furnished in his affidavit in the court. This, the VACB pointed out, was the reason why they were proceeding with the case.

The agency reiterated its stand when the case was taken up on Tuesday. Mr. Shaji argued that the money was the election fund from his party’s booth committees. Receipts for ₹20,000 too were submitted in the court. T. Madhusoodanan, the judge, however, asked if Mr. Shaji had the Election Commission of India’s permission to issue such receipts as any amount above ₹10,000 should be collected through cheques or demand drafts as per law.

The VACB had sought an I-T probe to check his sources of income. This came in the wake of his plea to release the seized money after remitting applicable tax. The VACB saw the move as an attempt to weaken the ongoing probe into the case. The amount was seized during the investigation into a complaint that Mr. Shaji had accepted bribe to help sanction Plus Two courses in a school in his constituency.