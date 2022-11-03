Final stretch of Ettumanur bypass thrown open to traffic

The Hindu Bureau November 03, 2022 19:02 IST

It offers an alternative route to the MC Road from Ettumanur to Thiruvalla and helps vehicles bypass a handful of busy towns including Ettumanur, Kottayam, and Changanassery

It offers an alternative route to the MC Road from Ettumanur to Thiruvalla and helps vehicles bypass a handful of busy towns including Ettumanur, Kottayam, and Changanassery

The final stretch of the long-awaited Manarcaud-Pattithanam bypass, which is crucial to easing the traffic chaos along the busiest stretch of Main Central (MC) Road in Central Travancore, was thrown open to traffic on Thursday. Inaugurating the road, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas said development of the National Highway from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram would be completed by 2025. He also spoke of a plan by the State government to develop the MC Road and 20 important junctions with the help of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Land for ring road Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan, who presided over the event, said the Revenue department had accorded approval to acquire land for the ring road which is aimed at avoiding congestion in the Ettumanur town. The newly opened bypass , which offers an alternative route to the MC Road from Ettumanur to Thiruvalla, helps vehicles bypass a handful of busiest towns including Ettumanur, Kottayam, and Changanassery. Works on the 1.8-km-long final reach of the road that connects Pattithanam to Parekandam Junction along the Ettumanur-Pala Road, has been completed at a cost of ₹12.6 crore.



Our code of editorial values