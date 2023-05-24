ADVERTISEMENT

Final of Kerala’s first assistive technology hackathon on Friday

May 24, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Event held to seek ideas to assist differently abled children saw participation of 200 persons and generation of 80 ideas

The Hindu Bureau

The Build Your Lego IDD Hackathon, organised by the start-up incubation centre at Kanjirappally Angel Village in search of ideas to assist differently abled children, will draw to a close with a grand finale on Friday.

An official statement on Wednesday said over 200 persons participated and 80 ideas were received in the event, described as the State’s first assistive technology hackathon. Fifteen of the best ideas selected have secured financial support to develop prototypes and operate as start-ups. The Kerala Medical Technology Consortium will collaborate in the project.

These ideas will be presented at the grant finale on May 26 at Angel Village and the top three ideas among these will receive cash award. Kerala Technological University Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath will inaugurate the grand finale. S.H. Panchapakesan, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, will be present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Joint venture

The start-up incubation centre is a joint venture between the Business Innovation and Incubation Centre (BIIC) under Mahatma Gandhi University and We Care Centre, a voluntary organisation.

Mahatma Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas on Wednesday inaugurated a three-day digital training camp for special educators, organised in connection with the grand finale. An investors’ meet and interactions between leading farmer producer groups and parents of differently abled kids are also being organised.

Special education experts will lead the classes in the training programme organised in collaboration with BIIC’s start-up Exceptional Learning. A specially developed tab for differently abled children will be launched on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US