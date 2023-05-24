Final of Kerala’s first assistive technology hackathon on Friday

May 24, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Build Your Lego IDD Hackathon, organised by the start-up incubation centre at Kanjirappally Angel Village in search of ideas to assist differently abled children, will draw to a close with a grand finale on Friday.

An official statement on Wednesday said over 200 persons participated and 80 ideas were received in the event, described as the State’s first assistive technology hackathon. Fifteen of the best ideas selected have secured financial support to develop prototypes and operate as start-ups. The Kerala Medical Technology Consortium will collaborate in the project.

These ideas will be presented at the grant finale on May 26 at Angel Village and the top three ideas among these will receive cash award. Kerala Technological University Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath will inaugurate the grand finale. S.H. Panchapakesan, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, will be present.

Joint venture

The start-up incubation centre is a joint venture between the Business Innovation and Incubation Centre (BIIC) under Mahatma Gandhi University and We Care Centre, a voluntary organisation.

Mahatma Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas on Wednesday inaugurated a three-day digital training camp for special educators, organised in connection with the grand finale. An investors’ meet and interactions between leading farmer producer groups and parents of differently abled kids are also being organised.

Special education experts will lead the classes in the training programme organised in collaboration with BIIC’s start-up Exceptional Learning. A specially developed tab for differently abled children will be launched on the occasion.