Final nod for doubling of Thuravoor-Ambalappuzha railway line soon: Ariff

December 04, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Railway Board is expected to give its final nod for the doubling work of the Thuravoor-Ambalappuzha railway line in two weeks, A.M. Ariff, MP, has said.

Mr. Ariff on Saturday held discussions with Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) R. Mukund regarding railway projects in the Alappuzha parliament constituency. In a statement issued here after the meeting, the Alappuzha MP said a decision had been taken to expedite various development projects.

Ambalappuzha-Ernakulam line

The Railways has taken up the doubling between Ambalappuzha and Ernakulam in three parts – Ernakulam-Kumbalam (7.71 km); Kumbalam-Thuravoor (15.59 km) and Thuravoor-Ambalappuzha (45.90 km). A budget outlay of ₹10 crore each was provided for the doubling of three stretches in the financial year 2021-22. Further, the Centre allotted an additional amount of ₹510.20 crore for the project in June 2021. Of this, a sum of Rs. 262 crore was allotted for Ernakulam-Kumbalam stretch and the rest ₹248.20 crore for doubling Kumbalam-Thuravoor line.

“The Railway Board has already given nod for the doubling of Ernakulam-Kumbalam and Kumbalam-Thuravoor stretches. The DRM informed the meeting that the doubling of the two lines will begin soon. Discussions have also been held regarding the development of various railway stations in the constituency and the restoration of stoppages/new stops for trains,” he said.

Mr. Ariff said the construction of a roof over the footbridge at Cherthala railway station at a cost of ₹18 lakh would be completed before March 2023. The MP and other officials will conduct a joint inspection at Karunagappally railway station on December 17 and will hold discussions on development projects, including the construction of a loop line and a new entrance on the east side there.

Senior Divisional Commercial manager Jerin G. Anand, Railway assistant executive engineer Mir Athif and other officials were present at the meeting held at Alappuzha railway station.