Final list of LIFE Mission 2020 beneficiaries in Kollam district of Kerala to be submitted November 30

The final list of LIFE Mission 2020 beneficiaries in Kollam district will be submitted by November 30 after completing the scrutiny of eligible applications.

The district monitoring committee on Wednesday convened a meeting of local body heads and district-level officials recently to assess the progress of the proceedings and take steps to prepare the list at the earliest. It was decided in the meeting to check the applications directly to identify eligible candidates and the draft will be published on December 1.

The field inspection for the survey, which began in the district on Wednesday, will be completed in a time-bound manner. Panchayat assistant secretaries, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) supervisors and agricultural assistants have been entrusted with the responsibility of checking the applications.

At present, Kollam district has 53,559 homeless people who own land. Among them, 49,828 belong to various panchayats, while 3,731 are from the Corporation area. There are 29,754 landless people in the district, including 20,758 at the panchayat level and 8,496 at the Corporation level. Mayor Prasanna Ernest, who presided over the meeting, said the project for the homeless would be implemented in a flawless manner.

Eligibility criteria

“Local bodies should ensure that land identified for the project is not in a disaster zone," said District Collector Afsana Parveen, who instructed the officials to ensure a fair eligibility criteria for all.

District panchayat president Sam Kaniel said the process would be completed within the stipulated time frame and all deserving applications would be considered. District Poverty Alleviation Unit project director T.K. Sayooja, LIFE Mission district coordinator Sarathchandran, panchayat association president J. Shahida, secretary C. Unnikrishnan, chairpersons of local bodies and officials from various departments attended the meeting.