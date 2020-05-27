Kerala

Final hearing today on land acquisition for Kannur underpass

The proceedings in connection with the land acquisition for the construction of an underpass at Mela Chovva will conclude on Wednesday.

Compensation

The hearing is being held to arrive at the final agreement for payment of compensation based on the documents submitted by the persons affected by the project, sources said.

Around 23 ares of land will be acquired for the project.

There are more than 50 persons possessing land and 60 establishments functioning in the area.

More than 150 persons and families will be affected by the project.

Documents

The compensation will be fixed based on the documents presented by the landlord, owner of the building, tenants and workers who stand to lose their livelihoods due to the acquisition of the land.

Financial aid

Workers who have been employed in affected establishments for the past three years will be given a financial assistance of ₹6,000 per month for six months

While 30 persons attended Monday's hearing, Land Acquisition Deputy Collector K.K. Anil Kumar said that the rest of the affected persons would have to reach the amphitheatre in front of the collectorate on Wednesday with the relevant documents.

Officials of various departments, representatives of the RBDCK and others would be present at the hearing.

