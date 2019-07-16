Final hearing in Kevin murder case begins

The final hearing in the Kevin murder case began at the principal sessions court in Kottayam on Monday.

The proceedings on the first day of hearing began with the prosecution presenting its arguments, which primarily focussed on the alleged conspiracy hatched between Shyanu Chacko, the first accused, and his father, Chacko.

Kevin P. Joseph was abducted and allegedly murdered by his wife Neenu’s family just hours after they had registered their marriage.

The conspiracy

According to the prosecution, there was a tacit understanding between the father-son duo about executing Kevin's kidnap and murder even though Chacko had always maintained otherwise. It further pointed to the strong circumstantial evidences of the accused hatching a conspiracy at a fuel station in Punalur ahead of their departure to Kottayam.

Upon reaching Kottayam, the accused in two cars surveyed the premises of Kevin’s place of stay at Mannanam, ahead of executing the kidnap operation. Meanwhile, a police team intercepted the remaining accused who were stationed at a nearby location. The registration number of all the three vehicle had been smudged using mud.

Flawless operation

Afterwards, the accused ransacked the house and kidnapped both Kevin and his cousin Aneesh, in what could be called a ‘meticulously planned flawless operation’ lasting just six minutes. To back its arguments, the prosecution also pointed to the various documents, including the call details verified by the court earlier.

The argument by the prosecution is slated to continue on Tuesday.

The trial in the case began on April 24 with the examination of 113 out of the 186 witnesses. This was followed by the examination of the accused from June 29, which was completed by July first week.

The crime

As per the prosecution case, a gang led by Shyanu Chacko, brother of Neenu, abducted Kevin from his rental residence at Gandhi Nagar to Thenmala and chased him to a stream in Chaliyakkara, near Thenmala, with an intention to kill him on May 28, 2018 .

There are 14 accused in the case and based on a preliminary hearing, the court framed charges against all the accused under 10 sections including murder.