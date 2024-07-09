Final decision on 220-day academic calendar only after court procedure on petition filed by teachers’ outfits is over

A final decision on the 220-day school calendar for this academic year will be taken only after court procedures on a writ petition filed by teachers’ organisations in the High Court is completed, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Replying to a submission by Eldose P. Kunnappillil on restoring Saturdays as holiday up to high school, in the Assembly on Tuesday, the Minister said that according to the Kerala Education Rules, there should be at least 220 working days, excluding examination days, in a school year.

In special circumstances, education officers can allow a relaxation of 20 days and the director if it is more than that.

In an order complying with the High Court order of February on a writ petition seeking a directive to the General Education department to include 220 working days in the academic calendar for 2023-24, it had been communicated that steps would be taken to ensure working days as included in the KER.

However, on the basis of the High Court order in May on a contempt of court case filed by the petitioner, an academic calendar with 220 working days was published.

The academic calendar has 25 working days. This includes six Saturdays on which teachers’ cluster training is scheduled, three Saturdays that come in the middle of examinations, nine Saturdays scheduled so that there are no six working days in a week, and seven Saturdays that come after six working days in a week.

These seven Saturdays that fall in a week with six working days have been included in the calendar so as to meet the target of 220 working days, the Minister said. There is no bar on schools functioning on the Saturdays that are the sixth working day in a week.

In these 220 working days, eight working days will be set aside for the first-term examinations, six days for the second-term exams, 22 working days for the final examinations, and two days for Christmas celebrations, bringing the total to 38 working days.

As holidays will have to be given on the days the six cluster trainings are to be held, 44 days will become non-instructional days. Local holidays on account of rain or other reasons may lead to loss of further six working days. This would result in 170 working days in the academic year, the Minister pointed out.

