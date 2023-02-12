Final count of subsisting structures in buffer zone in Kerala likely to go up significantly

February 12, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The number of subsisting structures within the 1-km buffer zone of the protected areas in Kerala would be anything between 70,000 and 80,000, according to the latest count.

The Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre is in the process of final vetting of the data on assets generated by people through the mobile application, Asset Mapper, and received at the help desks formed in around 80 local bodies falling under the buffer zone regime. The centre had earlier identified 49,374 structures using satellite imagery.

Following complaints

The State government had embarked on a massive exercise of collecting the data with the help of the public as it was flooded with complaints that a large number of buildings were missed out in the satellite survey.

The public had uploaded details of 62,309 assets through Asset Mapper and provided information on 81,258 buildings through the help desks. Data from the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary topped the list with information on 18,928 structures received through the help desk and 16,760 through the mobile app. The satellite survey had identified 13,577 structures in the buffer zone of the sanctuary.

Duplication

In several protected areas, a large number of structures were found mentioned in both the asset mapper as well as at the help desk. Similarly, hundreds of structures identified through the satellite survey were also included in the app as well as through the help desk. Such duplication of data will be removed. Structures located outside the buffer zone and included on the list will be removed, sources said.

A large number of structures that could not be picked up in the satellite survey but were identified by people will be added to the final list. The draft list will be further vetted by a technical committee before the expert committee headed by Thottatthil B. Radhakrishnan finalising its report. The final report is likely to be submitted to the Supreme Court in March, indicated sources.

The final list will be used to buttress the arguments of the State government that human settlements have come up in the ecologically sensitive zone (ESZ) and hence the 1-km buffer zone regime shall be relaxed for Kerala, sources said.