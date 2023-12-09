ADVERTISEMENT

Films to look forward to on Day 3 of IFFK

December 09, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Five films from the international competition category will be screened on the third day of the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) on Sunday. The Japanese film Evil Does Not Exist, Azerbaijani fantasy film Sermon to the Birds’, Sunday directed by Shokir Kholikov, Achilles directed by Farhad Delaram, and Prison in the Andes directed by Felipe Carmona are the competition films to be screened.

Oscar-winning Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Evil Does Not Exist centres on the arrival of industrialists in the village of Takumi and the ensuing conflict. The film, which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, is best characterised as an anti-capitalist and environmentalist allegory. It will be shown in the Tagore theatre at 6.30 p.m.

Achilles tells the story of a former filmmaker, now employed as a medical worker, who helps a political prisoner escape her jail-like existence. The film is centred on the socio-political turmoil in Iran. Sermon to the Birds by Hilal Baydarov, set in the forests of Azerbaijan, portrays Davud and Sura, who are under siege and waiting for Hunter to save them.

Uzbekistan film Sunday shows the life of an old couple, which gets disrupted when their sons plan to demolish the parents’ old house and build a new one. Prison in the Andes tells the story of criminals who fear losing their lives in their luxurious jail after one of the inmates gives a TV interview. His declarations fuel an unexpected backlash.

