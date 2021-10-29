Films should release first in theatres, not in OTT platforms, says Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian

Kerala Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:

29 October 2021 13:20 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will on Monday chair a meeting with Ministers and officials to discuss the demands made by the theatre owners.

The Kerala Government stands strongly for the release of films in theatres, rather than directly releasing them in OTT platforms, Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian has said. Speaking at a press conference in Thiruvananthapurm on Friday, he said that the Government is currently considering all the demands made by the theatre owners for reopening the theatres after remaining closed for several months due to the second wave of COVID-19.

“Once a film is shot, it has to be shown in the theatres, rather than in any other platform, because films are meant to be enjoyed with the kind of visual and sound quality available in theatres. We thought of OTT platforms only during a time when theatres had to be closed down due to the spread of COVID-19. After a film has had its theatre-run and has made sufficient collections, it can certainly be released on OTT platforms,” said Mr. Cherian.

To a question on producer Antony Perumbavoor’s recent comments that the Mohanlal-starrer ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ would be released on OTT platforms, the Minister said that “even Antony would release his film in theatres.” Mr. Perumbavoor and other producers of big budget films have been reluctant to release their films in theatres, even after re-opening, due to restrictions on the seat occupancy at 50%.

Mr. Cherian said that the Government’s OTT platform will be ready within 3 months. The platform will be helpful to many small budget films, which don’t get a theatre run sufficient enough to recoup their investments. As many as 124 such small budget films are with the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), which can all be released through the Government’s OTT platform. The platform will also be useful for showcasing the talents of traditional artistes.

