The categorization of films into commercial and art cinema is a subject of never-ending debate, said film critic V.K.Joseph.

He was speaking on the occasion of the fifth Open Forum session which was held at the 24th International Film Festival at Tagore theatre.

He said that films should change with the times and that it was essential for filmmaking to adhere to modern day ideals.

Independent cinema should be made to reflect real life and not be compromised for the sake of profits. The debate, which centred around “Changing Landscapes in Malayalam Cinema” hosted by director Manoj Kana (Kenjira), Shobhana P.K, Santhosh Babusenan, B.P Ramachandran, Priyanandan, Manilal and moderator Cheriyan Joseph. Director Manoj Kana expressed happiness that a film like Kenjira could be screened at the IFFK.

He spoke on the need to recognize languages as the voice of the people who speak them, as his own film is shot in the Paniya tribal language.