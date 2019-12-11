Kerala

‘Films should change with the times’

A view of the Open Forum at the IFFK at the Tagore theatre in the capital on Wednesday.

A view of the Open Forum at the IFFK at the Tagore theatre in the capital on Wednesday.  

more-in

Director Manoj Kana hosts the Open Forum at IFFK at Tagore theatre

The categorization of films into commercial and art cinema is a subject of never-ending debate, said film critic V.K.Joseph.

He was speaking on the occasion of the fifth Open Forum session which was held at the 24th International Film Festival at Tagore theatre.

He said that films should change with the times and that it was essential for filmmaking to adhere to modern day ideals.

Independent cinema should be made to reflect real life and not be compromised for the sake of profits. The debate, which centred around “Changing Landscapes in Malayalam Cinema” hosted by director Manoj Kana (Kenjira), Shobhana P.K, Santhosh Babusenan, B.P Ramachandran, Priyanandan, Manilal and moderator Cheriyan Joseph. Director Manoj Kana expressed happiness that a film like Kenjira could be screened at the IFFK.

He spoke on the need to recognize languages as the voice of the people who speak them, as his own film is shot in the Paniya tribal language.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2019 11:44:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/films-should-change-with-the-times/article30280207.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY