Films for IFFK competition section announced

10 foreign films among 14 films in the section

Ten more films have been selected for the International Competition section of the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) to be held from February 10.

Among the selected films is the Iranian film There Is No Evil, directed by Mohammad Rasoulof, which won the Golden Bear for Best Film at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival.

Lesotho’s entry

This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection directed by Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese is Lesotho’s entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards. This is the first time that the country is making a submission to the category.

The Names Of The Flowers, the debut work of Bahman Tavoosi, is a Bolivian-Qatarese co-production. Azerbaijani film In Between Dying, directed by Hilal Baydarov, had also featured in the main competition at the Venice festival. Another film from Azerbaijan featured in the competition is Bilesuvar, directed by Elvin Adigozel.

Racial tension in Brazil

Joao Paulo Miranda Maria’s debut directorial Memory House, is on the racial tensions in Brazil. Desterro is the debut work of Brazilian poet and screenwriter Maria Clara Escobar.

Mexican filmmaker Andrea Martinez Crowther’s film Birdwatching is about a woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s who wants her deterioration to be filmed.

Vietnamese filmmaker Tran Thanh Huy’s Rom is set around an apartment complex that is about to be demolished.

Argentinian filmmaker Alejandro Telemaco Tarraf’s film Lonely Rock is about a Llama herder who goes in search of a puma which has been killing his livestock.

The films recommended by a nomination panel were selected by a final selection committee headed by filmmaker V.K.Prakash. The other members on the committee were film critics Namrata Joshi, C.S. Venkiteswaran and filmmakers Vipin Vijay and Rajeev Vijayaraghavan.

Other films

Two Malayalam films Churuli and Hasyam, and two Indian films Kosa and Sthalpuran will also compete for the top prize Suvarna Chakoram. Of the 14 films, eight films are by debut filmmakers and two by women.