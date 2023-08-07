ADVERTISEMENT

Filmmaker Siddique suffers cardiac arrest, critical

August 07, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Popular filmmaker Siddique, 69, who suffered a heart attack on Monday afternoon is in a critical condition and on ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) support at a private hospital in Kochi.

He was undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments and had pneumonia. His condition worsened after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was put on ventilator support in the intensive care unit, according to the hospital authorities.

Mr. Siddique entered the Malayalam film industry along with his friend Lal as assistant directors to veteran director Fazil in 1983. The duo went on to create some of the biggest blockbusters in Malayalam, including Ramji Rao Speaking, In Harihar Nagar, Godfather and Vietnam Colony. He has also directed films in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

