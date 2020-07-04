Filmmaker severs ties with WCC

Filmmaker Vidhu Vincent has severed her ties with the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC).

The writer-director took to social media on Saturday to announce that she was ending her journey with the women’s collective for personal and political reasons.

“I am extending all support to the agreeable efforts by the WCC to help women make films and create a women-friendly atmosphere within and outside cinema. I wish the collective gains strength through self-critique,” she said.

Stand Up, starring Nimisha Sajayan and Rajisha Vijayan, was her latest directorial venture.