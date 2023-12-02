Filmmaker Jeo Baby to inaugurate Chetana college’s annual fest on December 4 

December 02, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Thrissur

The annual cultural festival of Chetana College of Media and Performing Arts, VIVIDH 2023, will be inaugurated by film director Jeo Baby on Monday. A face to face with the director will follow the opening ceremony.

VIVIDH 2023 resonates the spirit of synergy and camaraderie of young minds coming together and dreaming to construct a ‘World Without Borders Through Art’.

It’s a celebration of diversity, a symphony of many voices and multiple forms of creativity expressed through visual art, virtual reality, animation, cinema, literature, song and dance.

The fest is also an experiment in shifting the focus from teacher-centred pedagogy to student-centred and self-learning-centred curriculum, according to college Principal Benny Benedict.

The four-day cultural fest, from December 4 to 7, on the Chetana campus, Chiyyaram, is conceived and designed by the students and faculty. It showcases a plethora of cultural events and activities such as all-Kerala campus film festival, award night, Chathuram art show and media expo, media and literature fest, along with master classes, anamorphic workshop, photo-video expo, talent hunt and RJ hunt and a variety of cultural shows.

Distinguished film and media personalities such as cinematographer Sajan Kalathil, chief associate director Siby Chalissery and others will attend VIVIDH 2023 as jury members or guests. Nahas Hidayath, director of Malayalam film RDX, will inaugurate the valedictory ceremony and give away the awards on December 7. The four-day fest is open to public and students from other campuses.

The media and literature fest on the second day celebrates the diverse issues and concerns in the world of media and literature. The event has lined up panel discussions, exhibition on print media, film subtitling workshop, and competitions like news reading, RJ hunt and public speaking.

On the third day, the Chetana degree film show will showcase the final year productions of students at the Department of Film and Television and Visual Communication. The graduating students will get a chance to present their innovative projects to their peers, faculty, and industry professionals. The highlight of the show is the award ceremony, where awards are given away in eight different categories.

The all-Kerala campus film festival offers a platform for students from Chetana and other campuses to showcase their creative talents through the medium of cinema, said the organisers.

