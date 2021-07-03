Filmmaker Antony Eastman dies

He started his career as a photographer

Film director, producer, and photographer Antony Eastman died here following a cardiac arrest. He was 75.

Born in Chovvannur, near Kunnamkulam, Antony Eastman started his career as a photographer in mid-60s. Later, he set up a studio, Eastman, in Ernakulam. Soon, he came to be known as Antony Eastman.

Inaye Thedi was the first movie directed by him. It was also the debut movie of music director Johnson and actor Silk Smitha. Later he directed films including Vayal, Ambada Njane, Varnatheru, Ice cream, and Mrudula. Ambada Njane, starring Shankar, Menaka, Nedumudi Venu, and Thilakan, was well-received.

He was the story-writer for movies including Rachana, Ee Thanalil Ithiri Neram, Manikyan, and Thaskara Veeran and wrote the script for Mrudula. He produced Parvathi Parinayam and did still photography for films such as Geetham, Rareeram, Thammil Thammil, and Ea Manohara Theeram.