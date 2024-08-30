Filmmaker Aashiq Abu resigns from FEFKA

Filmmaker Aashiq Abu has resigned from the primary membership of Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) in protest against the “failure of its leadership to take a strong position” following the release of the K. Hema Committee report on the problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

The director of movies that include Virus and Mayanadhi termed the position adopted by the federation leadership on the report as ‘hypocritical’ and ‘lacking sincerity’. He accused B. Unnikrishnan, general secretary of the federation, of wielding a feudal-like control over the industry and blamed him for supporting the ban on actors in the past while adopting a contrary position after the publication of the report.

Mr. Abu had criticised the leadership of the federation for remaining silent for nearly 10 days after the release of the Hema Committee report. He had also criticised the inclusion of Mr. Unnikrishnan in the government’s panel on formulating the film policy while recalling that the Competition Commission of India had imposed a penalty on him for indulging in anti-competitive practices by asking actors and technicians not to work with filmmaker Vinayan after he raised his voice against the ‘power group’ in the industry.

