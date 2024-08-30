GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Filmmaker Aashiq Abu resigns from FEFKA

Published - August 30, 2024 06:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Filmmaker Aashiq Abu has resigned from the primary membership of Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) in protest against the “failure of its leadership to take a strong position” following the release of the K. Hema Committee report on the problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

The director of movies that include Virus and Mayanadhi termed the position adopted by the federation leadership on the report as ‘hypocritical’ and ‘lacking sincerity’. He accused B. Unnikrishnan, general secretary of the federation, of wielding a feudal-like control over the industry and blamed him for supporting the ban on actors in the past while adopting a contrary position after the publication of the report.

Mr. Abu had criticised the leadership of the federation for remaining silent for nearly 10 days after the release of the Hema Committee report. He had also criticised the inclusion of Mr. Unnikrishnan in the government’s panel on formulating the film policy while recalling that the Competition Commission of India had imposed a penalty on him for indulging in anti-competitive practices by asking actors and technicians not to work with filmmaker Vinayan after he raised his voice against the ‘power group’ in the industry.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.