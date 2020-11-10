Filming plans go for a toss amidst COVID restrictions

The continuing pandemic restrictions have forced the Malayalam film industry to redraw its plans to shoot crowd scenes in outdoor locales.

Many ongoing film production units are awaiting further relaxations from the government to film scenes in which more than 50 persons are required. Presently, the government has restricted the maximum headcount in a shooting location to 50. The production controllers continue to be on the alert while ensuring that all safety protocols are adhered to in shooting locations.

“The filming of three outdoor scenes involving crowds has been put on hold till November 25 in view of the ongoing restrictions. We are hopeful that the situation may improve by then and the authorities would permit us to go ahead with the outdoor shoot,” said Dixon Poduthas, production controller of the movie Nizhal starring Kunchako Boban, and Nayanthara.

On the hurdles being faced in shooting in locales permitted by the authorities, Mr. Dixon recalled their experience of filming in Cherai beach recently.

“People started turning up in good numbers to watch the shooting. We are helpless on such occasions,” he said.

B. Rakesh, Treasurer of Kerala Film Producers' Association, said that stringent protocols are in place at various shooting locations to check the spread of COVID-19.

“The shoot of movies like Drishyam 2 was done by sticking to the stringent protocols. Its really difficult to film with the maximum permitted number of 50 persons at a location. But most of the units are managing it without much disruptions,” he said.

The sectoral magistrates appointed by the government are also keeping a close watch on film shooting sites.

“We get updates on such events mainly from the social media. Any violation on the maximum number of persons as suggested by the government would invite fine under the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act,” said Jayapradeep V.M., sectoral magistrate for Edappally South region, who slapped a penalty of ₹1,000 on a film unit at the switch-on ceremony held at Anchumana temple on November 5.

The production wing had ensured all protocols, but it all went wrong after people started turning up at the venue to watch the event.