Film workshop in memory of P.V. Gangadharan

Published - October 04, 2024 07:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Filmmaker Sibi Malayail will inaugurate ‘Gangatharangam’, a film workshop, at Gender Park in Kozhikode at 10 a.m. on October 5 (Saturday). The two-day workshop is organised in memory of P.V. Gangadharan, film producer and partner of KTC group, on the occasion of his death anniversary.

The workshop will be open for participants of the age group 18-30 interested in script writing, dialogues and direction of films.

Union Minister of States for petroleum and natural resources Suresh Gopi will give away the prizes and certificates at 3 p.m. on October 6 (Sunday). The best short film made by participants will be awarded on the occasion.

The organisers P.V. Chandran and P.V. Nidheesh said that the workshop was being organised to announce the film institute to be set up in Kozhikode in memory of Gangadharan.

