GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Film workshop in memory of P.V. Gangadharan

Published - October 04, 2024 07:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Filmmaker Sibi Malayail will inaugurate ‘Gangatharangam’, a film workshop, at Gender Park in Kozhikode at 10 a.m. on October 5 (Saturday). The two-day workshop is organised in memory of P.V. Gangadharan, film producer and partner of KTC group, on the occasion of his death anniversary.

The workshop will be open for participants of the age group 18-30 interested in script writing, dialogues and direction of films.

Union Minister of States for petroleum and natural resources Suresh Gopi will give away the prizes and certificates at 3 p.m. on October 6 (Sunday). The best short film made by participants will be awarded on the occasion.

The organisers P.V. Chandran and P.V. Nidheesh said that the workshop was being organised to announce the film institute to be set up in Kozhikode in memory of Gangadharan.

Published - October 04, 2024 07:43 pm IST

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / film making / Malayalam cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.