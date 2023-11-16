ADVERTISEMENT

Film study camp in Malappuram from Friday

November 16, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Rasmi Film Society will conduct a three-day film study camp here from Friday. The camp is being held in collaboration with Kerala Chalachitra Academy, Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI), and Chalachitra Samskarika Koottayma.

FFSI chairman Shaji N. Karun will inaugurate the camp on Friday morning together with artist Madanan. Mr. Madanan will draw a sketch of filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Fifty-five delegates, including five students, are taking part in the camp being held at Dilip Mukherjee Bhavan near Collector’s Bungalow.

T. Krishnanunni will lead a class on the cinema’s acoustics, and K. Gopinathan on cinema’s aesthetics in the morning. I. Shanmughadas will speak on cinematography in the afternoon.

V. Musafar Ahamed will commemorate Iranian filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui in the evening. It will be followed by the screening of Mehrjui’s famous 1969 film The Cow, which had elicited social and psychological criticisms.

Academics such as Damodar Prasad, Emil Madhavi, and Roshni Swapna will lead different sessions on Saturday. M.C. Rajanarayanan, Unnikrishnan Avala, Shanavas Bavakutty, Sajas Rahman, Shinos Rahman, Vidya Mukundan, Pratheesh Prasad, V. Sarat Kumar, S. Gopu, and Sanjay will speak at a debate on contemporary Malayalam cinema in the evening. It will be followed by the screening of a film titled Chavittu directed by Sajad Rahman and Shinod Rahman.

