Film shooting at Angamaly taluk hospital: Kerala human rights panel seeks explanation from Health authorities

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu notice of the alleged inconvenience caused to patients following a film shooting at Government Taluk Hospital, Angamaly, on Thursday night.

V.K. Beenakumari, member of the commission, on Friday asked the District Medical Officer, Ernakulam, and Superintendent of the taluk hospital to submit an explanation within a week on the permission granted for the film shooting at the emergency wing of the hospital.

A communication issued by the commission stated that the shooting of the movie Painkili produced by actor Fahadh Faasil was held at the emergency wing. It started around 9 p.m. on Thursday. It was alleged that the lights at the wing were dimmed as part of the shooting. Around 50 persons, including actors, were present on the occasion. It was learnt that the shooting was held even while doctors were offering treatment to patients.

A person who came to the hospital seeking treatment for a patient in a critical condition could not enter the wing, it said. The commission, which took notice of media reports on the film shooting, stated that there were restrictions for vehicles arriving with patients through the main entrance. The crew members were found asking the bystanders and patients to ensure silence at the time of shooting, it said.

However, the health authorities in Ernakulam denied the allegations while pointing out that the functioning of the emergency wing was not affected due to the film shooting. A report on the events that happened on Thursday night was submitted to the Director of Health Services, they said.

Representatives of the Kerala Film Producers’ Association also denied allegations that the film shooting caused difficulties for patients and their bystanders. The production wing had taken prior permission after paying the required fee of about ₹10,000 before starting the work. Someone captured visuals of the shooting and circulated them on online media as if it affected the hospital operations, they said.