November 30, 2022 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The department of Malayalam of Sree Narayana (SN) College, Cherthala, in association with the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy will conduct a film screening and workshop on film studies at the college seminar hall on Thursday.

It will be inaugurated by SN College principal P. N. Shaji at 10 a.m. Film critic Blais Johny will speak on the topic ‘Malayala Cinemayude Naalvazhikal.’ On the occasion, a reception will be accorded to Touring Talkies, a mobile film festival heralding the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) being held in Thiruvananthapuram from December 9.

Clash, an Arab-Egyptian film directed by Mohamed Diab will be screened from 11.30 a.m. Malayalam movie Thinkalazhcha Nischayam will be screened at 1.30 p.m.