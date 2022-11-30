  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE updates: Tunisia vs France; Australia vs Denmark

Film screening

November 30, 2022 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The department of Malayalam of Sree Narayana (SN) College, Cherthala, in association with the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy will conduct a film screening and workshop on film studies at the college seminar hall on Thursday.

It will be inaugurated by SN College principal P. N. Shaji at 10 a.m. Film critic Blais Johny will speak on the topic ‘Malayala Cinemayude Naalvazhikal.’ On the occasion, a reception will be accorded to Touring Talkies, a mobile film festival heralding the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) being held in Thiruvananthapuram from December 9.

Clash, an Arab-Egyptian film directed by Mohamed Diab will be screened from 11.30 a.m. Malayalam movie Thinkalazhcha Nischayam will be screened at 1.30 p.m.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.