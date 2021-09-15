Film research under Kerala State Chalachitra Academy will be expanded, says Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 September 2021 19:35 IST

Minister releases film research books completed under the Academy's fellowship programme at the Press Club in Thiruvananthapuram

Film-related research work under the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy will be further expanded, Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian has said. He was speaking after releasing film research books completed under the Academy's fellowship programme at the Press Club here on Wednesday.

"Research in the film field can play a crucial role in the forward journey of our society. The Academy's fellowship programme and the Centre for International Film Research and Archives (CIFRA) will aid in popularising academic study of cinema and research work. The Academy will also ensure the preservation of films from yesteryear for the future generations," he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister released the book Pretham, Villain, Sarppasundari: Malayala Cinemayile Thinmayude Charithraparinaamangal by K. Rajan, by handing over a copy to filmmaker and poet Sreekumaran Thampi. Former Chief Secretary and lyricist K. Jayakumar received the first copy of P.S. Radhakrishnan's Vadakkanpattu Cinemakal: Charithram, Samskaram, Rashtreeyam.

Documentary

Mr. Jayakumar also released the documentary Rithuragam on the contributions of Mr. Thampi, directed by Chirayinkeezh Radhakrishnan and produced by the Chalachitra Academy.

Academy chairman Kamal presided over the function. The books are available on Amazon’s website.