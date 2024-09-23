Film production controller found dead in Kochi

A film production controller accused of sexual abuse by a junior artiste in the wake of the K. Hema Committee report was found dead in a hotel in the city on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased was identified as Shanu Ismail, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram. The Ernakulam Central police have registered a case for unnatural death and launched an investigation.

According to sources, he was booked by the Thiruvananthapuram Museum police on a sexual abuse complaint levelled by a junior artiste. The case had since been taken over by the Special Investigation Team probing similar cases, the sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased was reportedly staying at the lodge for over a week. The hotel staff reportedly found him dead in the bathroom.

The Central police was alerted bout the death at around 6.30 p.m.

Since there were no identity documents, a confirmation by the relatives was being awaited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.