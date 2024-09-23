GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Film production controller found dead in Kochi

Published - September 23, 2024 10:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A film production controller accused of sexual abuse by a junior artiste in the wake of the K. Hema Committee report was found dead in a hotel in the city on Monday. 

The deceased was identified as Shanu Ismail, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram. The Ernakulam Central police have registered a case for unnatural death and launched an investigation.

According to sources, he was booked by the Thiruvananthapuram Museum police on a sexual abuse complaint levelled by a junior artiste. The case had since been taken over by the Special Investigation Team probing similar cases, the sources said.

The deceased was reportedly staying at the lodge for over a week. The hotel staff reportedly found him dead in the bathroom.

The Central police was alerted bout the death at around 6.30 p.m.

Since there were no identity documents, a confirmation by the relatives was being awaited.

