Film production controller found dead in Kochi

A film production controller accused of sexual abuse by a junior artiste in the wake of the K. Hema Committee report was found dead in a hotel in the city on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Shanu Ismail, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram. The Ernakulam Central police have registered a case for unnatural death and launched an investigation.

According to sources, he was booked by the Thiruvananthapuram Museum police on a sexual abuse complaint levelled by a junior artiste. The case had since been taken over by the Special Investigation Team probing similar cases, the sources said.

The deceased was reportedly staying at the lodge for over a week. The hotel staff reportedly found him dead in the bathroom.

The Central police was alerted bout the death at around 6.30 p.m.

Since there were no identity documents, a confirmation by the relatives was being awaited.