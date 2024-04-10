Film producer Gandhimathi Balan passes away

April 10, 2024 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Film producer and distributor Gandhimathi Balan, who bankrolled some of the classic films of the Malayalam parallel cinema movement, passed away here on Wednesday. He was 66. Mr. Balan was under treatment at a private hospital here.

Making his foray into film production with Balachandra Menon’s Ithiri Neram Othiri Karyam, over the next decade he went on to produce several films which would stand the test of time. Among his frequent collaborators were filmmakers Padmarajan and K.G. George. Some of the films that he produced include Panchavadippalam, Moonnam Pakkam, Sukhamo Devi, Nombarathipoovu, Pathamudayam and Ee Thanutha Veluppan Kalathu.

Born in Elanthur in Pathanamthitta, he was active in cardamom plantation and real estate business from his younger days. After shifting base to Thiruvananthapuram, his innate interest in cinema drew him to investing in films. He began his film journey by securing the ownership of the twin theatres Dhanya-Remya in the capital.

He named the production house that he launched after his mother Gandhimathi Devi. Mr. Balan attributed his penchant for producing meaningful films to the wide reading and participation in cultural activities, including film societies in his younger days.

Although he stopped producing films decades ago, he continued to be active in film and cultural circles. For a few years, he took on the role of the vice chairperson of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. Mr. Balan was one of the prime movers behind the launch of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

He was also one of the organisers of the National Games held in Thiruvananthapuram in 2015. His interest in fighting film piracy led him to launch Alibi Global, a cyber forensics company a few years ago, which grew to become a cyber intelligence service provider for intelligence agencies. He also helmed an event management company.