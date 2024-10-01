Film policy panel reconstituted

The State government has reconstituted the committee which was earlier formed to frame a film policy. Actor and MLA M. Mukesh was earlier excluded from the panel after allegations of sexual misconduct were levelled against him in the aftermath of the Hema committee report on issues faced by women in the industry. Filmmaker B.Unnikrishnan, general secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) had also resigned from the panel following criticism by filmmaker Vinayan.

As per the government order issued on September 30, filmmaker and Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) chairperson Shaji.N.Karun will continue as the chairperson of the film policy panel. The members include Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairperson Prem Kumar, Kerala Cultural Activists Welfare Fund Board chairperson Madhupal, actors Padmapriya, Nikhila Vimal, film producer Santosh Kuruvila and Chalachitra Academy secretary C. Ajoy.

The film policy was first formed on July 23, 2024 with a mandate to prepare the policy within two months. Back then, the Women in Cinema Collective and the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce had criticised the government for the manner in which the committee was constituted without consulting stakeholders. Some filmmakers who had made films under the State government’s policy to promote women filmmakers had also criticised Mr.Karun’s chairpersonship over his handling of the project.

The committee as per the original intent is also supposed to look into the Hema Committee report to address issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality in the Malayalam film industry and include appropriate recommendations from it in its report.