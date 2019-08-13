Malayalam film industry starts flood donation challenge

The status on Kunchacko Boban’s WhatsApp at the moment is a challenge: to his colleagues in the Malayalam film industry like Dulquer Salmaan and Nyla Usha. The challenge – to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) – has already been accepted by many.

“It is a movement that is fast gathering momentum,” Aashiq Abu, one of the first to accept the challenge, told The Hindu.

“I was challenged by music director Bijibal, who, I think, is the one who started it for the industry. He had been challenged by writer Lekshmy Rajeev.”

Aashiq said he was happy that so many from his fraternity had come forward to lend a helping hand. “I think it is very important at a time when there is a strong campaign against contributing to the Chief Minister’s fund,” he said.

He said many of his colleagues were actively involved as volunteers on the ground. “Actors Tovino Thomas and Joju George have left for Nilambur,” he said. “I will be visiting Malappuram and Wayanad districts. And there are people like Indrajith who are helping with the relief work.” Aashiq’s wife and actor Rima Kallingal is part of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) that has set up a collection centre in Kochi.

The WCC members have posted on Facebook about the requirement for the flood victims.

The day also saw actor Innocent contributing his pension for a year as the Member of Parliament to the Chief Minister’s fund. “I have presented a cheque for ₹3 lakh to the District Collector of Thrissur,” he posted on his Facebook page. “It is the duty of every Malayali to resist the campaign by vested interests against the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.”

‘Stand united’

Aashiq said the campaign was not working as well at the moment. “I am sure that our people are intelligent enough to see through such malicious attempts,” he said. “At times like this, we have to stand united. I am glad that Bijibal took the initiative for the film industry.”

Singer Shahabaz Aman also accepted the challenge from Bijibal. “It is important that we stand united and try to help all these unfortunate victims in any way we can,” he said.