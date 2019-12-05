Film festival’s delegate cell opens

Cultural Affairs Minister A.K. Balan inaugurated the delegate cell of the 24th International Film Festival of Kerala at Tagore Theatre on Wednesday morning. He handed over the first delegate pass to actor Ahana Krishnakumar.

In his keynote address, the Minister said the International Film Festival of Kerala is enriched with films with diverse content from all over the world. He said the IFFK had over the years become one among the most rated film festivals. The Minister spoke at length about the financial crisis that has hit the State government, including the lack of Goods and Service Taxes compensation from the Union government, which has also affected the funding for cultural events like the IFFK.

Ahana said she was glad to receive the first delegate pass as a film professional at a film festival, which she has grown up watching from her student days. Kerala Chalachithra Academy Chairman Kamal, Vice Chairperson Bina Paul, Film Director Sibi Malayil, and actor Indrans were present.

10,500 delegates

The main venue of the festival was filled with delegates who queued up in large numbers to collect their passes on the first day. A total of 10,500 people have signed up as delegates till now. A spot registration desk is also functioning at Tagore Theatre.

Arrangements have been made at all of the 14 theatres which will host the festival. A total of 8,998 seats are available across all the theatres. Nishagandhi with 3,500 seats has the maximum capacity among the theatres. Early reservation of films can be done through the IFFK mobile application or through the website. The booking will be open from 12 noon to midnight on the previous day. Differently abled delegates and senior citizens above the age of 70 can enter the halls without queuing up.