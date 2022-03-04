Film festival begins today
Kozhikode
A two-day international film and documentary festival by the New Wave Film School will begin in the city on Saturday. According to organisers, 56 films will be screened as part of the festival. An interactive session with prominent film directors and open forum will also be part of the event which will draw to a close on Sunday.
