Film fest at Payyoli in Kozhikode

A two-day film camp will be held at Payyoli under the aegis of the Kozhikode district committee of the Purogamana Kalasahitya Sangham, Kerala Chalachitra Academy, and Montage Film Society, Meladi, from May 27.

A release said that film exhibitions and open forum discussions would be held. Filmmaker Priyanandanan will open the event on Friday. Entry will be free.