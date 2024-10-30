Noted film editor Nishadh Yusuf, 43, was found dead at his residence in Panampilly Nagar in Kochi on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) early morning.

Winner of the Kerala State Film Award 2022 for his outstanding work in the movie ‘Thallumala’, he was the editor of the Tamil movie ‘Kanguva’ directed by Siva and starring Suriya slated for release on November 14.

His other notable editing assignments include ‘Unda’, ‘One’, ‘Saudi Vellakka’, ‘Chaver’, ‘Adios Amigo’ and the forthcoming ‘Bazooka’ featuring actor Mammootty.

Police said that the body has been shifted to the General Hospital, Ernakulam for inquest proceedings. He was staying with his wife and children at his apartment in Panampilly Nagar in the city.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at Maithri - 0484 2540530.)

