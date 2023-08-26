Film editor Hariharaputhran passes away

August 26, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

K.P. Hariharaputhran, noted film editor with an active career spanning over five decades in the Malayalam film industry, passed away here on Saturday. He was 79.

After making his debut as an assistant to K. Sankunni in Vilakkuvaangiya Veena directed by P. Bhaskaran in 1971, he went on to become an independent editor with Kalliyankattu Neeli in 1979.

He has edited several popular films including April 18, Sukhamo Devi, Sarvakalasala, Thommanum Makkalum, Punjabi House, Samrajyam, Aniyan Bava Chettan Bava, Thenkasipattanam, Chakoram and Vadakkumnathan. The Great Indian RoadMovie, released in 2019, was his last film. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and several personalities from the film industry condoled his passing.

