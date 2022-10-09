Film director Vinayan lends support to protests against mineral sand-mining

Local residents have been alleging that the State government is engaged in large-scale mineral sand-mining at Thottappally pozhi

The Hindu Bureau ALAPPUZHA
October 09, 2022 21:08 IST

Film director Vinayan speaking during a protest against mineral sand-mining at Thottappally on Sunday.

Film director Vinayan on Sunday pledged his support for people affected by mineral sand-mining at the protest site at Thottappally on Sunday

Inaugurating the 487th day of the protest, Mr. Vinayan urged the public to take up the issues of the marginalised. He said that he would always stand by the people affected by the mining.

Local residents have been alleging that the State government is engaged in large-scale mineral sand-mining at Thottappally pozhi under the guise of flood mitigation in Kuttanad and the development of Thottappally fishing harbour. The coastline is prone to severe sea surges and coastal erosion. Residents fear the mining would prove detrimental to people living along the shorelines from Valiazheekal to Punnapra.

The sand removed from there gets transported to Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd (KMML) and Indian Rare Earths Ltd (IREL).

Karimanal Ghanana Virudha Ekopana Samithi chairman Suresh Kumar S. presided.

